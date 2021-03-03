Samsung Galaxy A32 4G With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India

Samsung has launched the much awaited ‘Galaxy A32 4G’ in India. The smartphone has launched with a minimalistic and elegant design. It has most of the features we expected it to come with. The device has a quad-camera setup at the rear and supports Dolby Atmos technology. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a big battery inside. It is the 4G variant of the Galaxy A32. Samsung has launched the 5G variant of the device for the UK and Russia markets already, but there is no confirmation on whether it will arrive in India or not.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has launched with a 6.4-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the device can support a maximum brightness of up to 800 nits.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card). It features a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP sensor at the front.

The device can support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and comes with a Type-C port for fast charging and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging, measures 158.9×73.6×8.4mm, and weighs 184 grams, which is not bad for its size.

Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price

The Samsung Galaxy A32 4G has launched in India in a single variant only – 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs 21,999 for the same and is available in four different colours – Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet. It will go on sale from March 3, 2021, i.e., today, through the official website of Samsung India and other leading smartphone retail websites of India.