WhatsApp Testing Self-Destructing Photos Feature Like Instagram

WhatsApp might soon introduce a new feature called ‘self-destructing photos’. This feature is said to enhance the privacy provided by the application. The social media giant has recently received a lot of heat for its new privacy policies. It is worth noting that a ‘self-destructing messages’ feature is already out for the users of the application. But the ‘self-destructing photos’ will take a note from the ‘Instagram Direct’ and make it a very time-sensitive feature.

WhatsApp Self-Destructing Photos, What to Expect?

A tweet from WABetaInfo suggests that the concept of the feature will be the same as of ‘Instagram Direct’. The new feature will work on both iOS and Android devices. The tweet said that ‘self-destructing photos’ can’t be exported to the device from WhatsApp.

However, the feature might be rolled out without ‘screenshot detection’ ability. Thus, even though the photo may be there for a fleeting moment, users can take screenshots and still be able to keep it on their devices.

A screenshot shared of the feature by WABetaInfo suggests that if the user leaves an ongoing chat on which the self-destructing photo was shared, he/she won’t be able to see it once they return.

WhatsApp is working on self-destructing photos in a future update for iOS and Android.

• Self-destructing photos cannot be exported from WhatsApp.

• WhatsApp didn’t implement a screenshot detection for self-destructing photos yet. Same concept from Instagram Direct. ? pic.twitter.com/LLsezVL2Hj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 3, 2021

The self-destructing messages feature of WhatsApp is close to being useless. The messages still stay on the chat for up to 7 days, and until then, users can screenshot the chat, export it, and save it on local drives.

The ‘self-destructing photos’ feature will be introduced soon, but just how soon is not confirmed. WhatsApp is working on this feature at the moment and aims to reduce privacy concerns amongst the users.

It is worth noting that Telegram has had this feature for a long-time already. On top of that, Telegram has also enabled screenshot detection for the users. Telegram users can set the self-destruct timer, which WhatsApp might not give to its users.