WhatsApp Testing Self-Destructing Photos Feature Like Instagram

WhatsApp might soon introduce a new feature called ‘self-destructing photos’ and is looking to enhance privacy for the users

By March 3rd, 2021 AT 11:44 AM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    whatsapp-testing-self-destructing-photos

    WhatsApp might soon introduce a new feature called ‘self-destructing photos’. This feature is said to enhance the privacy provided by the application. The social media giant has recently received a lot of heat for its new privacy policies. It is worth noting that a ‘self-destructing messages’ feature is already out for the users of the application. But the ‘self-destructing photos’ will take a note from the ‘Instagram Direct’ and make it a very time-sensitive feature.

    WhatsApp Self-Destructing Photos, What to Expect?

    A tweet from WABetaInfo suggests that the concept of the feature will be the same as of ‘Instagram Direct’. The new feature will work on both iOS and Android devices. The tweet said that ‘self-destructing photos’ can’t be exported to the device from WhatsApp.

    However, the feature might be rolled out without ‘screenshot detection’ ability. Thus, even though the photo may be there for a fleeting moment, users can take screenshots and still be able to keep it on their devices.

    A screenshot shared of the feature by WABetaInfo suggests that if the user leaves an ongoing chat on which the self-destructing photo was shared, he/she won’t be able to see it once they return.

    The self-destructing messages feature of WhatsApp is close to being useless. The messages still stay on the chat for up to 7 days, and until then, users can screenshot the chat, export it, and save it on local drives.

    The ‘self-destructing photos’ feature will be introduced soon, but just how soon is not confirmed. WhatsApp is working on this feature at the moment and aims to reduce privacy concerns amongst the users.

    It is worth noting that Telegram has had this feature for a long-time already. On top of that, Telegram has also enabled screenshot detection for the users. Telegram users can set the self-destruct timer, which WhatsApp might not give to its users.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro to Launch in India on March 8, Details

    Oppo is going to launch the F19 Pro+ and F19 soon in India. The company has confirmed via Twitter that...

    module-4-img

    WhatsApp Testing Self-Destructing Photos Feature Like Instagram

    WhatsApp might soon introduce a new feature called ‘self-destructing photos’. This feature is said to enhance the privacy provided by...

    module-4-img

    Indian Government Urges the Need to Develop Homegrown Games

    Union minister Prakash Javadekar has called for the need of developing homegrown mobile games, besides calling PUBG and many other...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Prepaid Users Will Get Benefit of Aditya Birla Health Insurance

    module-4-img

    Instagram Live Rooms Allowing Up To ‘4’ People on a Live Broadcast

    module-4-img

    BSNL FRC 249 Plan Launched, Offers 2GB Daily Data and Unlimited Calling

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Delivered Median Download Speed of 10 Mbps, Beats Jio Comfortably: Tutela Report