Indian Government Urges the Need to Develop Homegrown Games

Union minister Prakash Javadekar has called for the need of developing homegrown mobile games, besides calling PUBG and many other mobile games “violent, explicit and addictive.” He also confirmed the government’s plans of setting up a centre of excellence in gaming and other areas in collaboration with IIT Bombay to promote India’s cultures. Furthermore, the government will also form a gaming centre and teach VFX related courses. The government banned PUBG Mobile back in September last year; Since then, it did not make a comeback, and PUBG Corporation has been trying to bring back the game to the country. When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, everyone expected the ban was due to security concerns, however, it now seems like the government banned the game because of the gameplay nature.

PUBG Mobile India Comeback Seems Unlikely for Now

It has been exactly six months since the ban on PUBG Mobile in India. With these statements from the Union Minister, we can now rule out the possible comeback of PUBG Mobile India. Last week, PUBG Corporation released a new game called ‘PUBG: New State,’ and opened it for pre-registrations in several countries. However, the pre-registrations are yet to kickstart in India. It is being reported that PUBG: New State will not be released in the country until the ban reversal on PUBG Mobile.

While the Union Minister took PUBG Mobile’s name, he did say that criticising those games is not a possible solution. He urged for the development of inhouse games which value the cultures of India. This is the main aim of our government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Almost all the battle royale games have similar gameplay, but none of them received as much popularity as PUBG Mobile, especially in India. It is now clear that the government is not in a mindset of reversing the ban on PUBG Mobile. Numerous reports on the web claim that PUBG Corporation is actively trying to engage in talks with the Indian government, but there’s no response whatsoever.