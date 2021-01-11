OnePlus Band Launched With 13 Sports Modes in India, Everything to Know

The OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 126x294 pixels

By January 11th, 2021 AT 12:55 PM
    OnePlus has just launched the OnePlus Band in India. It is the first smart-wearable offering from the Chinese tech giant in India. The OnePlus Band has an attractive AMOLED display and supports sensors such as heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). It is a band aimed for helping people stay fit and comes with 13 different sports modes. The OnePlus Band tracks daily activity of the users, including their sleep data. Read ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the OnePlus Band.

    OnePlus Band Specifications

    The OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display and a resolution of 126×294 pixels. There are 13 different sports modes including Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Fat Burn Run, Indoor Cycling, Rowing Machine, Elliptical Trainer, Pool Swimming, Badminton, Cricket, Free Training, and Yoga.

    There are several sensors in the OnePlus Band, namely three-axis accelerometer, blood oxygen sensor, gyroscope, and an optical heart-rate sensor. Users can wear the band while swimming since it comes with IP68 certification and 5ATM water-resistant rating.

    To see overall tracking data and health status, users will have to download the OnePlus Health app and pair the OnePlus Band with it. One thing to note here is OnePlus Band isn’t medically approved and doesn’t come with any healthcare certifications.

    There is a heart-rate sensor on the OnePlus Band which is said to notify users if there are any irregular readings. The tracker can be detached from the strap for charging. Users get the option of changing watch faces through the OnePlus Health app.

    For now, iOS users will have to wait since OnePlus has said that support for OnePlus Health app in iPhones will be introduced at a later stage. The OnePlus Band will deliver real-time messages, notifications, allow users to reject calls, and much more.

    The fitness tracker from OnePlus packs a 100mAh battery claimed to run up to 14 days in a single charge. The OnePlus band weighs 22.6 grams only.

    OnePlus Band Price

    The OnePlus Band has been launched for a price of Rs 2,499. It will ship in a Black coloured strap, but there are two more straps in Tangerine Gray and Navy colours each priced at Rs 399. The OnePlus Band will go on sale from January 13, 2021, through Amazon and other e-commerce websites but will be available for Red Cable Club Members from January 12, 9 AM via the OnePlus Store app and its official India website.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

