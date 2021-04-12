Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Might Launch Soon, What to Expect

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of the best selling phones in 2020 by the South Korean tech giant Samsung. The handset had received tons of good reviews and is considered a value for money because even though it came with the Galaxy S20 flagship goodness, it was very affordable. Owing to the smartphone’s fame, Samsung might be intending to roll out its successor, the Samsung Galaxy 21 FE. To know more about the successor of this bestseller handset read ahead.

What All Will Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Feature?

Tipster onleaks has made our hopes go high by posting images on Voice.com. At least from the looks, it seemed to be Galaxy S21 FE as it has the same curvy rear camera design as the Galaxy S21 series. The three cameras at the back and a single punch hole (Infinity-O) on display made it look a lot like Galaxy S21 or the Galaxy S21+.

The Galaxy S21 FE may feature a ‘Glastic’ back panel, shiny metal frame and dimension of about 155.7×74.5×7.9mm (excluding the camera bump). The leak only shows that the screen will be a 6.4-inch flat display; other than that, not much information was provided.

Besides all the information from the recent leaks, we also have information from previous rumours which said that the smartphone would come with a 32MP front-facing camera and may come in a Light Green colour variant. The leaks made by the tipster @Onleaks, however, featured a model with Navy Blue colour creating a possibility of the phone being launched with a Navy Blue colour variant too. The handset is expected to be available with a storage option of 128GB and 256GB. The phone is rumoured to run on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to be dropped in August this year. We do not know the prices of the Galaxy S21 FE as of now; however, what we do know is that Galaxy S20 FE 5G costs about Rs 47,999 and the 4G model costs Rs 44,999. The Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to launch around the same range.