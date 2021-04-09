Tecno Spark 7 Launched in India For a Starting Price of Rs 6999

Tecno Spark 7 has Launched in India powered by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU

By April 9th, 2021 AT 4:00 PM
    Tecno Spark 7 has made its debut on Friday, April 10, 2021. Tecno is a mobile company owned by Transsion Holdings which manufactures mobiles in China. The Tecno Spark 7 is positioned as a budget-friendly smartphone that stands in the top 5 smartphone companies in the 5K-10K market segment in India. It has a big battery with a dual-camera setup at the rear to deliver a strong performance to the users. Tecno Spark 7 further comes with an octa-core SoC with a HD resolution screen to enhance the experience of users viewing content on the device. To know more about the features and price of the Tecno Spark 7, continue reading.

    Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

    The Tecno Spark 7 runs on the HIOS 7.5 and is based on Android 11, powered by the Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor. It is backed by a big 6000 mAh battery that lasts very long. The device has smart artificial intelligence (AI) system which will help it deliver a longer performance and cuts off the charging when it is fully charged.

    The smartphone features a 6.52 HD screen with a Dot Notch display that complements the device’s 720×1600 resolution. The aspect ratio and screen-to-body ratio is 20:9 and 90.34%. The display supports a maximum brightness of 480 nits.

    The Tecno Spark 7 comes with a 16MP AI dual rear camera with Quad Flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture. For selfies, there is an 8MP sensor at the front with an F2.0 aperture and dual front flash. The Tecno Spark 7 comes equipped with the latest security options like the Face Unlock 2.0 and a Smart Fingerprint Sensor.

    Tecno Spark 7 Price

    The Tecno Spark 7 is available in two variants, starting at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB variant and Rs 7,999 for the 3GB + 64 GB variant. It will go up for grabs on Amazon on April 16 from noon and will be available in three colours namely Spruce Green, Magnet Black and Morpheus Blue.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Sonali is a national-level swimmer with a passion for tech and has different hobbies such as reading and writing. She is a good listener and therefore she can be your go-to person to talk about any aspect be it life or tech.

    Tecno Spark 7 Launched in India For a Starting Price of Rs 6999

