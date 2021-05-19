Battleground Mobile India iOS Version Launch Expected Soon: Report

It has been reported that Krafton is working on the iOS version and the game is tipped to soon launch on the iOS platform

    PUBG Mobile

    On May 18th, 2021, Krafton announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India (BIM) is up for pre-registration on the Google Play Store. The company has confirmed that the game is compatible with Android devices running on Android 5.1.1 and above and have at least 2GB RAM. However, the game developers are yet to unveil anything about the iOS launch of the game, which might be disappointing for iOS users. Don’t worry; we got you some good news as it has been reported that Krafton is working on the iOS version, and the game is tipped to soon launch on the iOS platform.

    Battlegrounds Mobile India Release

    A report from IGN India citing an industry source familiar with the matter claimed that the iOS version is important for the company, and it is working on it. The source told IGN India that the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India is very crucial for the company. No doubt that the Android version will bring a huge user base for Battlegrounds Mobile India, but the iOS version will garner players who are willing to pay and boost the revenue of the company. Besides, the source didn’t reveal any specific release date of the iOS version, but we can expect more details about the game moving forward.

    Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the iOS version of BIM officially, but the support page of the official Battlegrounds Mobile acknowledged that the need to launch the game for the Apple ecosystem is needed. Most of the gaming enthusiasts and YouTube content creators play and stream the game from iOS devices, and if the company is not bringing the game to the iOS platform, then it will disappoint a majority of iOS users.

    The game is already up for pre-registration on Google Play Store; all you need to do is to head to the search bar, search the game and tap on the pre-register button. Going with the previous report, the upcoming battle royale game is expected to be a little different from the PUBG Mobile India. The game is said to arrive with less bloodshed, and the colour of the blood will be changed to green. The maps are also tipped to be renamed, and the players will be fully dressed while landing on a map.

    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

