Infinix is a budget brand that has a bit of a following in certain global markets, as is evident by the coverage the company receives from certain foreign creators. The company recently launched its Note 10 and Note 10 Pro devices around the world, with both devices featuring 6.95-inch FHD+ displays and MediaTek chipsets.

It has now been revealed that the company is soon going to launch these two devices in India, with a confirmed launch set for June, according to a report by Gizbot. In the report, CEO Anish Kapoor reveals certain details that are key to the launch of Infinix products. These include the plan to launch two TVs, two Zero series devices and a price cap of Rs 20,000 for both Note 10 and Note 10 Pro.

Infinix Note 10 Series To Launch In India In June

Speaking in relation to the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro, the CEO reveals that the company will be launching both handsets in India in the month of June. Both devices will be priced under the Rs 20,000 segment in India.

Whilst speaking to Gizbot, Mr Kapoor stated that the company had already introduced both devices on a global scale, with three variants of the Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in India slated for launch. These devices are also expected to feature storage options up to 256GB and RAM up to 8GB, paired with MediaTek chipsets.

The CEO also talked about the Zero series of devices and the upcoming Infinix TVs. Mr Kapoor stated that the two Zero series devices will be launched in India either in the month of July or August. Two 5G handsets might also be in the works for the Indian market. Apart from the smartphones, the company also aims to expand its TV lineup in the country, with plans to launch a 40-inch and 55-inch TV in India by the second half of 2021.

He stated that the company is planning to add two new screen sizes, one of which will be a 40-inch model, which should be available in July or August, whilst the 55-inch model is expected to launch in the latter half of the year. Both TVs will be priced above Rs 20,000 as per Anish Kapoor.

Apart from all of this, the company also plans to expand its portfolio when it comes to truly wireless devices, especially considering the popularity that these wireless earbuds enjoy. We should know more about these devices in the upcoming months.