Reliance Jio and Vivo Partner to Offer Vivo Y1s at Exclusive Price

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand is known for its smartphone offering across the globe. Today the company has announced a new customer benefits program under ‘JioExclusive’ for Vivo Y1s. The smartphone was launched back in November at a starting price of Rs 7,990 for a 2GB+32GB storage model. Under the exclusive offer, the company is offering impressive discounts and deals with the handset. Let’s have a closer look at the Jio Exclusive benefit on Vivo Y1s.

Vivo Y1s With Jio Exclusive Benefits

Under this offer, customers get an upfront support price of Rs. 799 enabling them to get a brand new Vivo Y1s for just Rs 7,191. Additionally, users can also avail other benefits worth Rs 4,550 with this offer. Notably, the offer is open to all existing and new Jio users and anyone can avail of the benefits. To continue enjoying the benefits under this Offer, customers need to use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM for a minimum of 30 months.

Do note that the benefits of Rs 4,550 will be offered in the form of Jio vouchers which you can use to get discounts on your Jio recharge. As a part of Make in India Vivo has started manufacturing the Y1s smartphone at the Greater Noida facility that employs more than 10,000 men and women, ensuring all Vivo devices sold in India are made by fellow Indians.

Vivo Y1s comes in two different colour options including Aurora Blue and Olive Black. The smartphone is up for grabs via Amazon India and Flipkart websites.

Vivo Y1s specifications

The Vivo Y1s features a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD pane with a resolution of 720×1,520 pixels. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Users can also expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The handset features a single 13Mp rear camera setup along with an LED flash. Upfront it houses a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The smartphone packs a 4,030mAh battery and runs on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10.