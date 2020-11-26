Vivo Y1s Entry Level 4G Smartphone Launched in India: Specifications and Price

Vivo Y1s is an entry level smartphone launched very silently and it is available for Rs 7,990 for its 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant

    Vivo has just launched the Vivo Y1s for the Indian market. The company launched it very silently. The Vivo Y1s has been listed on the website of the company, but no announcements were made. It is an entry-level 4G device which brings a basic Android experience for the users. There is a 4,030mAh battery inside the device which does not support fast-charging. One thing to note is that there is only a single camera in the device. Keep reading ahead to find out about the specifications and the price of the product.

    Vivo Y1s Specifications

    The Vivo Y1s comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage as per the specifications listed on the company website. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

    As mentioned above, there is a 4,030mAh battery inside the device which does not come with support for fast-charging. The Vivo Y1s will be running on Android 10 on top of FuntouchOS 10.5 out of the box.

    Coming to the camera department, the device will sport a single camera at the rear with a primary sensor of 13MP. As for the front camera, there is a 5MP sensor. The rear camera setup also gets flash support.

    In connectivity, the smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4G, and USB 2.0. The Vivo Y1s only weighs 161 grams which is very light. The device also supports several basic sensors which you can find on other smartphones in the same range as well.

    Vivo Y1s Price

    Vivo hasn’t listed the price on the page of the product on its official website. However, Mahesh Telecom has confirmed it via a tweet that the device is priced at Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+32GB variant. The Vivo Y1s will be available for the users in two different colours, namely ‘Olive Black’ and ‘Aurora Blue’.

