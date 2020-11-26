Vivo V20 Pro 5G Might Launch on December 2 in India, Registrations Open Now

Vivo just launched the Vivo Y1s in the India market. Now looking at the company’s website, it can be seen that the registrations for the Vivo V20 Pro 5G are live now. For the unaware, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G has already been launched in Thailand. Adding to this, the Vivo V20 was launched in India just last month. As per Rumour mill, the device might be launched in India on December 2, 2020. However, nothing’s confirmed yet. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G that might come for the Indian variant of the device.

Vivo V20 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Looking at the Thailand variant of the device, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G might come with a 6.44-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The device might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G which can support 5G connectivity coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G is expected to run on FuntouchOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box.

There might be a triple camera setup at the rear of the device likely to sport a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP monochrome sensor. On the front, for selfies and video calling, there might be a dual-camera setup likely to come with a 44MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor.

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G might come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 33W FlashCharge technology. There won’t be a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back. The device is likely to come with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

In the connectivity department, the device will be 5G capable and is also expected to support 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port to facilitate fast-charging.

Vivo V20 Pro Price (Expected)

Nothing official has been confirmed by Vivo yet. The website page says that the registrations are open now. The Vivo V20 5G Pro might be available in two colours, namely Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz. The price of the device should fall under Rs 30,000 segment.