In the last several years, Apple has yet to update its iPod Touch, but it seems that the Cupertino tech giant is planning to launch a new version of its iPod this year. According to the previous reports, Apple is gearing up to launch the next-generation iPod Touch later this year, but we haven’t noticed much about the device. However, in the latest development, the leaked renders of the Apple iPod Touch have surfaced on the web, revealing the design of the device. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak.

Apple iPod Touch Leaked Renders

Twitter user @AppleLe257 has shared some of the renders of the forthcoming Apple iPod Touch created by users with the Twitter handle @Apple_Tomorrow. The renders of the upcoming Apple device showcased the iPod in five colour variants, and it looks similar to the latest iPhone 12 series. The leaked renders also show the device with square edges and a Face ID feature to unlock the device.

Going with the renders, the iPod Touch is expected to feature a single camera setup along with an LED Flash. Besides, the leak didn’t reveal anything about the specifications and features of the device. There is no clue when the company is planning to launch the device in the global market, nor it has officially intended to launch the device. It would be advisable for all the readers to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.

It seems that the company might add the facial reconfiguration feature, but alongside, it’s also expected to increase the screen size of the upcoming iPod Touch from 4-inch to 5.4-inch. The iPhone 12 mini also features a similar display. It is not a secret that the device is a dedicated music player, so we can safely expect that the company will continue offering the 3.5mm audio output jack for headphones support. However, it’s still too early to expect too much from the company; we can wait for more information from the company moving forward. Do share your thoughts in the comment section below.