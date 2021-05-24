Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 to be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Xiaomi earlier confirmed that it is working on the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition and will launch it soon. Multiple rumours about the specifications of the device have been making rounds online for the past few days. However, now Xiaomi has confirmed the key specs of the device by releasing teasers. The teaser reveals the chipset from MediaTek that will be powering the smartphone and also shares the kind of camera the device will be featuring. Take a look at the confirmed features/specifications of the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition below.

Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition Specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that the device will sport the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. This chipset is used by multiple companies offering entry-level or budget 4G smartphones. The company has also revealed that the device will come with a 6.3-inch dot drop display.

This chipset would be an upgrade for the Redmi Note 8 series. It is worth noting that Redmi would essentially be affecting the sales of its Redmi 9 series that also features the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC since users would be compelled to buy the latest offering from the company rather than go for a one-year-old device.

Further, the teaser confirms that the Redmi Note 8 will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup at the rear. The company hasn’t confirmed the details of the other three cameras that will be coming with the camera. The selfie sensor will be housed on the notch at the front of the screen.

According to the teaser poster, it can also be confirmed that the device will be available in a blue colour option. There might be more colours on the plans of Xiaomi, but the company is yet to reveal them.

The older leaks claim that the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition will pack a 4,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging. The device might run on MIUI 12.5 out of the box. The company will be launching the device first in China. The global availability of the smartphone is unknown at the moment.

Xiaomi will have to carefully price the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition since there is the Redmi Note 10 series as well that is priced in the budget segment. The company wouldn’t want the launch of the device to affect any of its other device’s sales.