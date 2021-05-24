Realme X7 Max Confirmed to Launch in India on May 31

Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand is all set to expand its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme X7 Max. The handset has been listed on several benchmarking and certification websites and there are already numerous leaks and rumours about the phone available on the internet. Now in the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will be launched on May 31st, 2021. The company has already launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the country and this will be the third phone in the lineup.

Realme X7 Max Launch Date

The company has also confirmed that the Realme X7 Max will be exclusively available for sale via the e-commerce site Flipkart. The handset is said to be the first smartphone from the brands to offer MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The company has confirmed the news via an official tweet, alongside the company has also shared a teaser image confirming that the launch event will be held on May 31st at 12:30 PM IST.

Realme X7 Max Specifications

Going with the previous reports, the Realme X7 Max is said to be the rebranded variant of the GT Neo which was launched in China a couple of months back. It has been reported that the handset might also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It is also said to feature an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole camera to accommodate a 16MP shooter for selfies.

Under the hood, the GT Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, clubbed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11 and the Realme X7 Max is also said to feature the same configurations.

As far as cameras are concerned the Realme GT Neo sports a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.