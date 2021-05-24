Realme X7 Max Confirmed to Launch in India on May 31

Realme has confirmed the launch of the Realme X7 Max on May 31st, 2021. The smartphone is said to be the rebranded variant of the GT Neo

By May 24th, 2021 AT 4:11 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Realme X7 Max

    Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand is all set to expand its portfolio in India with the launch of the Realme X7 Max. The handset has been listed on several benchmarking and certification websites and there are already numerous leaks and rumours about the phone available on the internet. Now in the latest development, the company has confirmed that the handset will be launched on May 31st, 2021. The company has already launched the Realme X7 and Realme X7 Pro in the country and this will be the third phone in the lineup.

    Realme X7 Max Launch Date

    The company has also confirmed that the Realme X7 Max will be exclusively available for sale via the e-commerce site Flipkart. The handset is said to be the first smartphone from the brands to offer MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. The company has confirmed the news via an official tweet, alongside the company has also shared a teaser image confirming that the launch event will be held on May 31st at 12:30 PM IST.

    Realme X7 Max Specifications

    Going with the previous reports, the Realme X7 Max is said to be the rebranded variant of the GT Neo which was launched in China a couple of months back. It has been reported that the handset might also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It is also said to feature an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and a punch-hole camera to accommodate a 16MP shooter for selfies.

    Under the hood, the GT Neo is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, clubbed by up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11 and the Realme X7 Max is also said to feature the same configurations.

    As far as cameras are concerned the Realme GT Neo sports a triple rear-camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera along with an LED flash. The camera module is placed at the top-left corner of the rear panel. The smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads on Google Play Store

    Clubhouse, an invite-only social audio app, has recently crossed 1 million downloads on the Android Play Store. This comes in...

    module-4-img

    Realme X7 Max Confirmed to Launch in India on May 31

    Realme, the Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand is all set to expand its portfolio in India with the launch of the...

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 2021 to be Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

    Xiaomi earlier confirmed that it is working on the Redmi Note 8 2021 Edition and will launch it soon. Multiple...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio Was the Change Indian Telecom Needed

    module-4-img

    5 Technology Trends That Are Redefining the New Normal

    module-4-img

    Why You Should Wait for Nothing’s Ear 1 Wireless Earbuds

    module-4-img

    Wondering How to Use Clubhouse? Here’s a Complete Guide