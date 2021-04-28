Realme X7 Max 5G Might Launch on Mega Event of May 4

A new launch event from Realme is slated for May 4, 2021. The company is expected to launch multiple products in the online event including the Realme X7 Max 5G. Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company will conduct a launch event on May 4. He said that it will be the company’s biggest launch event of the year.

Just yesterday we reported that Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo launched in China. Let’s take a look at what the device might come with and what more other products might launch in the event.

Realme X7 Max 5G Specifications (Expected) and Other Products Expected

Sheth confirmed that during the launch event, Realme will launch India’s first MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powered smartphone. Thus there is a strong speculation that the device is none other than Realme X7 Max 5G.

According to the previous leaks, the device is further expected to come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device might pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W rapid charging.

There are no rumours about the price range of the device. But we expect Realme to price the device aggressively in the market to take on the recent launched smartphones from Xiaomi and iQOO. Since the Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo, it is expected to arrive in three colours – Milky Way, Mercury Silver, and Asteroid Black.

The smartphone might feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, it might feature a triple camera system at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device is expected to house a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling.

Sheth further said that the company will be bringing a new cinema experience for the users with Dolby Vision and Audio. This means that the company will be launching new Smart TVs as well. Realme might bring two new Smart TVs of 43-inch and 49/50-inch to India on May 4.