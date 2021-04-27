Realme X7 Max Rumoured to Launch as Rebranded Realme GT Neo

Realme, the smartphone manufacturing company, has recently expanded its footprints in India with the launch of an array of smartphones. The sub-brand of Oppo now operates as an independent brand in India; it seems to be working on a new handset called the Realme X7 Max, which is tipped to launch soon in the country. Earlier, it was reported that the smartphone would be based on the Realme X7 Pro Ultra (Extreme Edition), but it seems that not the case. Some reports claimed that the company is gearing up to launch the Realme GT Neo in May, and now, in the latest development, a tipster claimed that the Realme GT Neo would be rebranded as the Realme X7 Max. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak of the upcoming Realme smartphone.

Realme X7 Max Launch in India

Popular tipster Debayan Roy claimed that the Realme X7 Max features similar specifications to the Realme GT Neo. Reports claimed that the upcoming Realme X7 Max is expected to be launched in two variants, including the 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Further, the report also claimed that the handset would be launched in Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way colour options.

Realme X7 Max Rumoured Specifications

Going with the previous reports, the Realme X7 is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz along with an in-screen fingerprint scanner for one-touch unlocking. Under the hood, the handset is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, clubbed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W rapid charging support and runs on the Android 11 operating system. The Realme X7 Max is tipped to arrive with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree FOV, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter along with an LED flash. Upfront, the handset is said to feature a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It would be interesting to see when Realme is planning to launch the smartphone and at what price point it will enter the Indian market. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming smartphone. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch.