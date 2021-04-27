Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on Google Play Console

Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone in India called the Galaxy M42 5G on April 28, 2021. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming handset. The Galaxy M42 5G has also appeared on numerous benchmark and certification websites. In the latest development, 91Mobile has spotted the handset on the Google Play Console, claiming that the Galaxy M42 5G is a rebranded variant of the Galaxy A42 5G because both the handsets come with the same device code on Google Play Console. The smartphone is already listed on the Amazon India website confirming that the handset will be exclusively up for grabs via Amazon. Let’s have a closer look at the Google Play Console listing of the Galaxy M42 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Google Play Console

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the Galaxy M42 5G and the Galaxy A42 5G both have “a42xq” device code. Further, the report also suggests that the specifications listed on Google Play Console for Galaxy M42 5G are similar to the Galaxy A42 5G. It has been expected that the company is launching the same phone under a different moniker in India.

The Google Play Console listing revealed that the Galaxy M42 5G is expected to launch with Snapdragon 750G chipset, clubbed with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to feature an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1339 and runs on the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box. Going with the previous leaks and rumours, the handset is expected to feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor along with three other camera sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Expected Price in India

The Galaxy M42 5G is also expected to pack a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging support and the Samsung Pay feature. The company has confirmed the launch on April 28, and the handset will be up for sale via the Amazon India website. Reports also suggest that the handset will be launched in India under Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 price point. It would be interesting to see at what price the company will launch the 5G smartphone in India.