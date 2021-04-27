Itel Vision 2 Is One of the Cheapest 4G Smartphones in India

Itel Vision 2 recently launched in India. It is an entry-level 4G smartphone that will succeed the Itel Vision 1 launched in February 2020. The device comes with a refreshed design in two colours with a glossy black. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top left of the screen housing the selfie-sensor. Further, the device comes with a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The Itel Vision 2 has a triple-camera setup at the rear with an LED flash. Take a complete look at the specifications and the price of the Itel Vision 2 below.

Itel Vision 2 Specifications

As mentioned above, the Itel Vision 2 has a triple-camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP macro sensor and a depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device comes with an 8MP sensor at the front.

The device has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600pixels) display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, 90% screen-to-body ratio and maximum brightness of 450nits. It is powered by an unidentified octa-core chipset clocked at 1.6 GHz. The device will be available with up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 Go Edition out of the box.

The Itel Vision 2 can support 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and more. For additional security, users can configure their fingerprint on the device and unlock it via a fingerprint scanner located at the rear. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery that the company has claimed will deliver a performance of up to 26 hours calling time with 4G and 7 hours of video playback.

Itel Vision 2 Price

The Itel Vision 2 is available for a price of Rs 7,499 for its sole 2GB+32GB variant. It will be available in two colours – Deep Blue and Gradation Green. Users can get the device from offline stores and Udaan.

This price range makes Itel Vision 2 one of the cheapest devices in India. But it will get tough competition from other smartphones in the same range, such as Redmi 9A, Realme C20, Nokia 6.1, and more. Thus we don’t expect the Itel Vision 2 to be a big hit in the Indian market.