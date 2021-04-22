EU Eyes to Work with India For Strengthening 5G Security Standards

EU officials are expected to meet the Prime Minister of India Mr Narendra Modi to discuss the scope of telecom security matter and other trade issues at the EU summit in Portugal on May 8

By April 22nd, 2021 AT 8:30 AM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    eu-work-with-india-strengthen-5g

    To slash the dominance of Chinese telecom giants from the Indian 5G bubble, the European Union is eyeing an opportunity to work with the Indian government to create an open and transparent security standard for 5G technology rollouts across Europe and India. Developing Telecoms note that EU officials are expected to meet the Prime Minister of India, Mr Narendra Modi, to discuss the scope of telecom security matter and other trade issues at the EU summit in Portugal on May 8. As per a report rolled out by Bloomberg, the EU has intentions to work with India on creating global standards for privacy and transparency in 5G rollouts.

    European Union Collaboration Highlights Concern Around Chinese Vendors

    The European Commissioner shed light on the desire of the EU to work with democratic partners for establishing open standards for 5G roll-outs and secure the network in the presence of a systematic rivalry. The indirect statement by the commissioner reflects the concern around Chinese vendors.

    As per a recent report dubbed as Shaping Europe’s digital future shed light on the fact that 5G Infrastructure Association which is the private side of 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership, signed an MoU with the Telecom Standards Development Society, India, two years back to accelerate industrial cooperation between India and Europe. The cooperation between the nation targets regular and structured transmission of information of regional developments, including regulatory and 5G spectrum approaches and involvement of vertical industries in the 5G ecosystem.

    India to Distribute 2.6 GHz Spectrum

    India has finalised to distribute the 2.6 GHz spectrum based on the full TDD mode that is similar to China, Japan and the USA. The rest of the positions are not yet finalised by the government. However, the topic is under discussion between 5G-IA and TSDSI. Also, the commission is cooperating with the Indian government on multiple digital issues, including 5G with the help of EU-India co-operation dialogue on Digital Communications as well as the EU-India Joint Working Group on ICTs. Various EU nations have moved to impose restriction on Chinese telecom gear makers Ericsson and Huawei for building the 5G network. It is expected that the EU needs to dilute 355$ billion into deploying next-generation networks.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    EU Eyes to Work with India For Strengthening 5G Security Standards

    To slash the dominance of Chinese telecom giants from the Indian 5G bubble, the European Union is eyeing an opportunity...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve Network Coverage, Not Offerings

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) is currently the third-largest telecom operator of India. Even though the telco was formed out of a...

    module-4-img

    Realme 8 5G With Dimensity 700 Chip Official Now

    Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has been back on the launch bandwagon in recent months, with the manufacturer having recently launched...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Oppo E-Store for India Will Let Users Buy Products in One Click

    module-4-img

    Sun Direct Introduces Economy, Value, Super and Khushi Packs

    module-4-img

    Poco M2 Reloaded Doesn’t Offer Anything New

    module-4-img

    Amazon Fire TV Cube Will Take Users TV Viewing Experience to Next Level