Oppo A53s 5G Becomes the Cheapest 5G Device From Oppo in India

Oppo has just launched another 5G smartphone in India. To recall, the Chinese smartphone maker had launched the Oppo A74 5G just a few days back for Rs 17,990. But today, the company has beat its own offering and launched the Oppo A53s 5G at an unbelievably low price. It automatically becomes one of the best options for users looking to upgrade to an entry-level 5G smartphone.

The Oppo A53s 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity System-on-Chipset (SoC). For detailed specifications and the price of the device, keep reading ahead.

Oppo A53s 5G Specifications

Oppo A53s 5G comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary sensor at the back is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, the device comes with an 8MP sensor at the front.

The device has a 6.52-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with support for 60Hz refresh rate and offers an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card.

It is worth noting that to cut costs, the company has reduced the refresh rate support of the screen from 90Hz seen in the Oppo A53 (launched in India in December 2020) to 60Hz in the Oppo A53 5G.

The device can support 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.0 and comes with a USB Type-C port for enabling fast charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 164×75.7×8.4mm. The device weighs 189.6 grams which means it won’t feel too heavy on the hands.

Oppo A53s 5G Price

The Oppo A53s 5G has launched in two variants in India. The Oppo A53s 5G becomes the first 5G device from Oppo in India to be priced under Rs 15,000. The first variant with 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 14,990, and the second with 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 16,990.

It will be available in two colour options – Ink Black and Crystal Blue. The first sale of the device will start on May 2 at 12 PM via Flipkart.