OnePlus 6 and 6T Now Getting the OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update

OnePlus is known for launching a brand new flagship smartphone series every year but it doesn’t mean that the company will disown its older phone and stop taking care. OnePlus is among those brands that makes sure to look after older phones and send OTA updates to them without any failure. Last month OnePlus 6 and 6T received the new system update and now the company has started rolling out another OTA update for these two smartphones. According to the company, the latest firmware update for smartphones comes with build number OxygenOS 10.3.10. Let’s have a closer look at the changelog and new features added in this update.

OnePlus 6 and 6T OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update

According to the official forum, OnePlus is rolling out this system update for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T smartphones, which were both launched in 2018. The official forum post has listed only two new changes. The update has been rolled out majorly for pushing the April Android Security patch. Apart from the security patches, the update has also arrived with fixes for common issues and improves smartphone stability in terms of performance.

Changelog

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.04

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

The company didn’t mention anything about the bugs and issues which are going to be fixed with this update and neither is there any mention of the size of the update. However, OnePlus does confirm that the update has a staged rollout and on the first day, only a limited number of users are going to receive it and gradually it will have a broader rollout in a few days. Also do note that using VPN to download this build is not going to work as the rollout is not based on regions. It is randomly pushed out to a limited number of devices.

So if you have received the update then you’re lucky enough, if not then keep reading to the setting section to check for the latest OnePlus OxygenOS 10.3.10 Update.