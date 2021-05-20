Realme GT Neo to Be Launched as Rebranded Realme X7 Max in India

It is often seen that international smartphone manufacturers, especially in Asian markets, launch their devices in their local markets first. Some of those devices are then launched in International markets with a rebranded name to suit their respective markets.

Owing to this trend, Realme has started to tease the launch of its upcoming phone, Realme X7 Max. Although a launch date hasn’t been announced yet, it is expected to be released really soon in India. The Realme X7 Max was earlier supposed to launch on May 4, but due to the unprecedented Covid-19 surge in the country, the launch had to be postponed indefinitely. Now with the decline in cases, it seems like Realme is all set to unveil their phone for the Indian market.

Everything we know about the Realme X7 Max

A dedicated microsite has been developed on Realme’s website to tease the features of its new handset. According to the information on the microsite, Realme X7 Max is going to be the first phone in India to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC which is a 5G compatible processor.

Realme’s Head, Madhav Sheth’s recent tweet teased the rear design of the smartphone with ‘Realme’ and ‘Dare to Leap’ logo and a Purple Hue. This rear design confirms that the Realme X7 Max is going to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo.

Expected Specs of Realme X7 Max

Now that we know that the Realme X7 Max is, in fact, the rebranded version of Realme GT Neo, the complete specifications of the upcoming phone can be easily speculated.

The Realme GT Neo features a 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and punch hole camera on the corner of the display. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC processor along with up to 12GB LPDDR 5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that is further expandable using a mircoSD card. The phone comes with Android 11 out of the box coupled with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin. The handset runs on a 4,500mAh battery facilitated with a 50W fast charging support. It also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the camera front, Realme GT Neo features a triple camera setup, with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP camera. On the front, there is a 16MP camera setup. In terms of connectivity, the phone has Bluetooth 5.1, 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS and UBS Type-C Port for charging and faster data transfers. Realme X7 Max, also known as Realme GT Neo, would be 8.4mm in thickness and would weigh 179 grams.

It is rumoured to be released on June 5th 2021, at a price of Rs 24,990. It will be available in an 8GB and 128GB variant in India.