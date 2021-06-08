Poco M3 Pro 5G Has Become One of the Most Affordable 5G Smartphones in India

By June 8th, 2021 AT 1:08 PM
    Poco M3 Pro 5G

    Poco is known for launching some of the most power-packed smartphones for a very affordable price. The company has today launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G for the Indian market through a virtual event. The highlight of the device is its price. Poco has made the device very affordable so that a majority of the Indian population can enjoy the benefits of 5G as the next-generation connectivity technology arrives in the country. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has launched with the recently announced affordable 5G chipset from MediaTek. Find out all about the device below.

    Poco M3 Pro 5G Comes With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

    Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device also has an 8MP sensor at the front for video calling and selfies.

    The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The display of the device further comes with the DynamicSwitch feature and offers a 91% screen-to-body ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass at the top of the screen for protection.

    It is a 5G supportive device which also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The smartphone also comes with an audio jack for earphone lovers. The fingerprint sensor of the device is mounted at the side, and the device also supports AI face unlock. The Poco M3 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging. The smartphone will run on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

    Poco M3 Pro Can be Purchased Starting at Rs 13,999

    The Poco M3 Pro has launched in two variants in India. The base variant with 4GB+64GB has launched for Rs 13,999, and the superior variant with 6GB+128GB has launched for Rs 15,999. It will be available in three colours – Power Black, Cool Blue, and Poco Yellow. Users can get both variants at a discount of Rs 500 on the early bird sale only for June 14, 2021

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

