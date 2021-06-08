iQOO Z3 5G, the Ultimate Value Smartphone Is Here

iQOO Z3 5G is one of the most value offering smartphones in the country today. iQOO has launched the device with a Qualcomm chipset and a very impressive display. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and has a decent-sized battery as well. But the best part of the device is that it has been priced very good. For the unaware, the device had already launched in the China market but now has made its way to India. Let’s take a look at what makes iQOO Z3 5G the ultimate value smartphone.

iQOO Z3 5G Is Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

iQOO launched the iQOO Z3 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G in India. The smartphone comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Users can expand the storage by up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

The iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and offers a 90.61% screen-to-body ratio. The device will run on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out of the box.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup at the rear, where the primary sensor is a 64MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an additional 2MP sensor. At the front, users get a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies. The primary sensor at the rear comes with support for features such as Portrait Mode, Night Mode, Live Photo, Panorama, Slo-Motion, and Time-Lapse.

There is a 4400mAh battery inside the device with a 55W fast charging. The company claims that the device can charge from 0% to 50% in just under 19 minutes. There is a fingerprint sensor at the side of the device.

iQOO Z3 5G Starts at Rs 19,990 in India

The base variant of the iQOO Z3 5G comes with 6GB+128GB and is priced at Rs 19,990, and the superior variant with 8GB+126GB variant is priced at Rs 22,990. The device will be available for sale in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colour options. The iQOO Z3 5G will start selling on Amazon and the official website of iQOO from 1 PM today.