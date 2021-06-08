Tata Sky to Offer Security Camera for Rs 99 Per Month

By June 8th, 2021 AT 3:13 PM
    Tata Sky Security Camera

    Tata Sky, the number one Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator of the country, will soon offer users a security camera for Rs 99 per month. The company listed the new product (security camera) on its website but has taken the page down for now. However, in the brief period that the product was listed, we got a peek into how much the service will cost when the users buy it and what kind of service they will get from the company.

    As per the page we saw, the service/product would only be available to the existing users of Tata Sky. Interested users can get the service for only Rs 99 per month.

    Tata Sky Security Camera Features

    Tata Sky will offer a 1080p FHD resolution security camera to the users with the capability of 8x digital zoom. The camera will come with a 111-degree wide-angle lens. For enhanced recording at night, the camera will come with Night Vision support. It is equipped with four infrared LEDs; an IR Cut filter, an F2.0 aperture. Users get can visibility up to 30 feet when it is dark.

    It is a smart camera and comes with intelligent features, including Smart Detection. Users can also change the sensitivity and customise the zone detection as per their needs and convenience. This will render all the control in the hands of the customer about which event he/she wants to be notified about.

    Whenever a sound or motion is detected by the camera in the pre-selected zone, a 12-second video will be recorded automatically and stored in the cloud for 7 days so that you can access it anytime you want within the given time frame. Users will be able to access the cloud storage through the Tata Sky Secure app.

    It comes with the support of up to 32GB storage SD card, but it isn’t included in the purchase for the customer. Any user who wants the Tata Sky Security Camera will have to pay a one-time non-refundable installation fee of Rs 999. Further, the user will have to keep paying Rs 99 per month for accessing all the features of the camera.

    Since it doesn’t run on a battery, it will need to be connected to a power source at all times to function.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

