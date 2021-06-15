6G Commercial Rollout Expected in 2029 Believes LG

While countries and companies around the world are gearing for introducing 5G networks for their people and customers, there are some who are already focusing on 6G. LG Electronics, which saw a sad end for its mobile enterprise, is now focusing its resources on the research and development for 6G technologies. As per LG, the 6G is expected to be commercialised by the year 2029. According to the Yonhap news agency, the standardisation of 6G technology is expected to start as early as 2025.

Prominent LG Researcher to Lead Alliance for 6G Tech in the U.S.

According to an IANS report, a prominent researcher of LG, Lee Ki-dong, was appointed as the head for the Applications working group in the Next G Alliance. Lee Ki-dong has been given two years to lead the working group that will research and come up with the application needs related with 6G.

For the unaware, the Next G Alliance is a fairly new body that was launched back in October 2020 by the US-based Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS). The aim of the body is to research as much as possible about 6G and address the application needs related to the successor of 5G.

It is worth noting that the Next G Alliance has a total of six different working groups that are comprised of 48 companies from telecom, semiconductor, and software fields acting as members.

If LG is to be believed, commercial 6G networks would be available for the citizens starting 2029. This comes at a time when even 5G hasn’t been made available in several parts of the world. Only time and the near-term developments will tell if 6G rollout is possible as early as 2029.

6G would be even better than 5G. Its use cases will surpass just the Internet-of-Things (IoT) and more that 5G brings into play. With 6G networks, users will get even faster Internet speeds with lower latency which will be able to bring Ambient Internet-of-Everything (A-IoE) to life.

LG has already established a 6G research center with KAIST in 2019. The company had signed an agreement with the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science as well last year to study 6G technologies.