VEON will be using Nokia’s cloud-native software in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator’s core network and to strengthen customer services, network performance and security as it extends its 4G network with 5G-ready equipment.

In addition to HLR, Nokia will provide Cloud Packet Core (CPC) and Standalone Core. Nokia’s cloud-native Cloud Mobile Gateway and Cloud Mobility Manager appliance solutions, from the CPC portfolio, will deliver a highly scalable and flexible Control/User Plane Separation architecture to enable Beeline to rapidly launch 5G services without making significant changes to the network.

Nokia Beeline Georgia Deal what is it all about?

As part of the deal, Beeline Georgia also chose Nokia’s Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia the sole network vendor for VEON in Georgia. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for storing subscriber data such as phone numbers and user location information.

Upgrading the core network through near-zero touch automation and increased operational efficiencies will enable Beeline to meet rising customer demand for much greater bandwidth capacity, service quality and reliability, and enhanced product innovation and services. The upgrade will also help future-proof Beeline’s 4G network, which currently serves 63% of Beeline Georgia’s customers and reaches 90% of the nation’s population.

Mikko Lavanti, Vice President, Head of Central Europe & Central Asia, Nokia, said: “We are very pleased to help VEON with this important step in its digital transformation. Modernizing its core network will deliver a stronger, more responsive and more efficient customer experience and positions Beeline Georgia to move quickly to 5G once deployments get underway in the country.”

Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO, said: “Modernizing our core network in Georgia with Nokia reflects our strong partnership, and will enhance our capabilities to deliver superior customer experience on Beeline Georgia’s 4G networks and help us prepare the groundwork for 5G technologies of the future. Our customers in Georgia have an increasing demand for a wider range of experiences built on connectivity and digital services, and this important upgrade to our infrastructure allows to serve them better, and with greater internal efficiency.

Deployment is expected to start in the third quarter of 2021.