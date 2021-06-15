Express Wi-Fi Hotspots to Come in More Cities of India, Thanks to Facebook

The more connected businesses and the people are, the more local economy will bolster. Express Wi-Fi is tailored to help internet service providers (ISPs), mobile operators, and satellite operators to grow and monetise their Wi-Fi businesses.

By June 15th, 2021 AT 1:14 PM
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Wi-Fi hotspots

    Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook to drive growth in the number of people and businesses that can access the internet and data connectivity on the go. To scale the reach of the connectivity platform further, Facebook has just partnered with D-VoiS and Netplus, two internet service providers (ISPs) of India.

    According to an ET Telecom report, the ISPs will be launching new public Wi-Fi hotspots in Bangalore, Karnataka and several cities of Punjab. This will help Indians stay more connected, leveraging fast and reliable Wi-Fi networks around the country.

    Express Wi-Fi to Enable Growth of Economy

    The more connected businesses and the people are, the more the local economy will bolster. Express Wi-Fi is tailored to help internet service providers (ISPs), mobile operators, and satellite operators to grow and monetise their Wi-Fi businesses.

    For the unaware, Express Wi-Fi is not a new platform. It is already being used by partners of Facebook in around 30 countries. Further, the platform has already been part of the Indian ecosystem as it has been deployed in over 12 states already and is providing convenient public Wi-Fi options to the people living in these 12 states.

    In fact, when the first wave of COVID-19 struck India, and nationwide lockdowns were announced, Facebook used its Express Wi-Fi platform in delivering verified facts and information from credible sources to the people of the country.

    As more and more people jump to leverage online connectivity for growing their business and expanding their reach, the need for more powerful internet networks increase. This is a gap that can be filled by the platform of Express Wi-Fi by Facebook.

    The new partnership of Facebook with the two ISPs (D-VoiS and Netplus) will help India in staying connected and add to the growth of the local economy. A lot of new opportunities for the micro-entrepreneurs living in Punjab and Bangalore will emerge as new connectivity mediums, and platforms such as the Express Wi-Fi by Facebook arrive in India.

    The partnership between Facebook and the ISPs has just started, and it might expand to more cities and states in the future.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    6G Commercial Rollout Expected in 2029 Believes LG

    While countries and companies around the world are gearing for introducing 5G networks for their people and customers, there are...

    module-4-img

    Nokia’s Home Location Register Swaps Out Incumbent

    VEON will be using Nokia’s cloud-native software in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator’s core network and to strengthen customer...

    module-4-img

    Express Wi-Fi Hotspots to Come in More Cities of India, Thanks to Facebook

    Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook to drive growth in the number of people and businesses that can...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Galaxy S21 FE Production Not Yet Suspended: Samsung

    module-4-img

    Indian Telcos Ask TRAI Not to Restructure Validity Span of Prepaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Satellite Broadband Services to Be Launched by Viasat

    module-4-img

    Apple Notes Record Sales for MacBooks, iPads in Q1 2021