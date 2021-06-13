Wi-Fi Smart Poles, 5G, and IoT Will Cover This City of India

The Delhi government has a draft Master Plan for Delhi 2041 (MPD41) outlining a digital roadmap for the city for the next several years. With this new draft, the government aims to provide universal broadband access to every house that’s in Delhi along with Wi-Fi connectivity at up to 1 Gbps speeds to each citizen of the city. Further, the government wants to create appropriate infrastructure for enabling complete coverage of the upcoming 5G networks in the city. According to a report from TNN, Delhi had over 5.7 crore phone connections in 2019, out of which 5.4 crore connections were wireless. The number of wireless connections will grow further, and that is why the government is planning for an infrastructure that will be able to deliver the required connectivity to the citizens of Delhi.

Delhi Will Have Smart Poles With Wi-Fi, CCTV, Air Pollution Monitors and More

One of the highlights of the MPD41 announced is the inclusion of Smart Poles in every public location of Delhi. These Smart Poles will be installed with CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi hotspot, air pollution monitoring sensors, solar lighting, telecom antenna, public address and messaging systems, and emergency call boxes.

Further, citizens of Delhi will be offered free internet through Wi-Fi hotspots. According to the draft, around 4,000 bus stops in the city will provide users with 15GB of free data. The significance of the MPD41 is to help the Delhi government cover the whole city with Wi-Fi connectivity, including public vehicles and public buildings such as colleges, hospitals, schools, and more.

The government is looking at Smart Poles as the future of wireless connectivity. Further, the state government is looking to make Delhi as a hub for data communication systems, cloud computing, services and content hosting, and more.

With the new infrastructure planning, the government is aiming to facilitate a smooth rollout of 5G networks as well. The Smart Poles can also be equipped with small cells to help with better 5G network connectivity when it comes to mmWave frequencies. It is a draft that is worth the appreciation since it shows that the government’s focus is in the right direction.