Vivo, today announced the launch of Vivo Y1s 3GB storage variant in India, the stylish Y1s is priced at Rs 9490 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo Y1s will be available for purchase in two attractive colour options— Aurora Blue and Olive Black on Vivo India E-store.

Packed with a 4030mAh Battery, the Vivo Y1s features a 15.79cm (6.22) Halo FullView Display with an 88.6% screen-to-body which provides a nice view for both videos, games and filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. With AI camera setup, Vivo Y1s features a 5MP selfie and 13MP rear camera along with Bokeh mode which creates distinct contrast by smoothly separating portrait subjects from backgrounds, so that you are always in the spotlight. The device also has a dedicated beauty feature that offers tailored solutions for more refined skin tones and textures in both daylight and night.

Vivo Y1s Specfications Processor MediaTek P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB Battery 4030mAh (TYP) Colour Aurora Blue and Olive Black Operating System Funtouch OS_10.5?based on Android 10? Body Dimensions 155.11×75.09×8.28mm Weight 161g Material Plastic Display Screen 6.22-inch Resolution 1520×720 (HD+) Type Full-incell Touch Screen Capacitive multi-touch Vivo Y1s Network Configuration Single Micro SIM / Micro SD + Dual Nano-SIM slot

The Vivo Y1s 3GB variant comes with a new Dynamic Effects feature which gives you an array of options for customizing screen animations and can be used when the phone unlocks or recognizes your face. The smartphone also has a Dark Mode that switches during the night for a pleasant viewing experience, this feature also helps in saving battery for long-lasting usage. Y1s makes the smartphone access smarter than ever with the help of face access, which unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face, along with this the device also has a rear fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device conveniently.

Like all Vivo devices, the Y1s follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.