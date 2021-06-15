Vivo Launches 3GB Variant of Y1s Priced at Rs 9,490

Vivo Y1s will be priced at Rs 9,490, the Y1s has stylish 3D body curvatures that create a slim outline for enhanced elegance and comforting hold available from today across mainline and online channels in two beautiful colour options— Aurora Blue and Olive Black

By June 15th, 2021 AT 12:59 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    Vivo Y1s 3GB in India

    Vivo, today announced the launch of Vivo Y1s 3GB storage variant in India, the stylish Y1s is priced at Rs 9490 for 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB. The Vivo Y1s will be available for purchase in two attractive colour options— Aurora Blue and Olive Black on Vivo India E-store.

    Packed with a 4030mAh Battery, the Vivo Y1s features a 15.79cm (6.22) Halo FullView Display with an 88.6% screen-to-body which provides a nice view for both videos, games and filters out harmful blue light to prevent eye strain. With AI camera setup, Vivo Y1s features a 5MP selfie and 13MP rear camera along with Bokeh mode which creates distinct contrast by smoothly separating portrait subjects from backgrounds, so that you are always in the spotlight. The device also has a dedicated beauty feature that offers tailored solutions for more refined skin tones and textures in both daylight and night.

    Vivo Y1s Specfications
    ProcessorMediaTek P35
    RAM3GB
    Storage32GB
    Battery4030mAh (TYP)
    ColourAurora Blue and Olive Black
    Operating SystemFuntouch OS_10.5?based on Android 10?
    Body
    Dimensions155.11×75.09×8.28mm
    Weight161g
    MaterialPlastic
    Display
    Screen6.22-inch
    Resolution1520×720 (HD+)
    TypeFull-incell
    Touch ScreenCapacitive multi-touch
    Vivo Y1s Network Configuration
    Single Micro SIM / Micro SD + Dual Nano-SIM slot

    The Vivo Y1s 3GB variant comes with a new Dynamic Effects feature which gives you an array of options for customizing screen animations and can be used when the phone unlocks or recognizes your face. The smartphone also has a Dark Mode that switches during the night for a pleasant viewing experience, this feature also helps in saving battery for long-lasting usage. Y1s makes the smartphone access smarter than ever with the help of face access, which unlocks your phone the moment it recognizes your face, along with this the device also has a rear fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device conveniently.

    Like all Vivo devices, the Y1s follows Vivo’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and is manufactured at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    6G Commercial Rollout Expected in 2029 Believes LG

    While countries and companies around the world are gearing for introducing 5G networks for their people and customers, there are...

    module-4-img

    Nokia’s Home Location Register Swaps Out Incumbent

    VEON will be using Nokia’s cloud-native software in Georgia, Beeline, to modernize the operator’s core network and to strengthen customer...

    module-4-img

    Express Wi-Fi Hotspots to Come in More Cities of India, Thanks to Facebook

    Express Wi-Fi is a platform developed by Facebook to drive growth in the number of people and businesses that can...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Galaxy S21 FE Production Not Yet Suspended: Samsung

    module-4-img

    Indian Telcos Ask TRAI Not to Restructure Validity Span of Prepaid Plans

    module-4-img

    Satellite Broadband Services to Be Launched by Viasat

    module-4-img

    Apple Notes Record Sales for MacBooks, iPads in Q1 2021