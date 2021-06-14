Vivo V21e 5G Might Compete Directly With Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G

Vivo has been catering to the smartphone needs of consumers in India by offering both budgeted and high-end smartphones. In its latest move, the Chinese technology company might launch the Vivo V21e 5G in the Indian market. Currently, Vivo V21e 5G is available in the Malaysian market along with the Vivo V21 5G variant. Since the launch news is on the cliff, multiple rumours about the device specification and price have surfaced on the internet. Vivo V21e 5G has already appeared on Geekbench and BIS certification websites. However, no official information has been confirmed by Vivo.

Vivo V21e 5G: Expected Specifications and Features

As per multiple reports, Vivo V21e 5G would feature a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Under the shield, Vivo V21e 5G might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC bundled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for a smooth and hassle-free experience. Talking about camera specifications, Vivo V21e 5G is expected to feature a 64MP primary camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Towards the front, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 32MP camera for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone is expected to source energy from a 4000mAh battery that would come with a 44W fast charging support. To recall the Vivo V21 5G variant, the smartphone packs a triple camera setup with OIS support in front and back. Once the full specifications of Vivo V21e 5G are revealed, Vivo fans will not have to speculate the features and specifications of the device.

Vivo V21e 5G: Expected Price

Since no official details regarding the price and launch have been rolled out by Vivo, we would advise the readers to take the expected price details with a pinch of salt. The Vivo V21e Malaysian variant holds a price tag of MYR 1,299, which is around Rs 23,600. Talking about the Vivo V21 5G price, the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at 29,990, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 32,990. It would be interesting to see how Vivo will price the new offering for a price-sensitive market like India.