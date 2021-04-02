Vivo X60t Launched With 4,300mAh Battery and Triple Camera Setup at Rear

Vivo X60t has just launched for the China market. Much recently, the Vivo X60 series with Vivo X60, X60 Pro, and X60 Pro+ were launched in India, and that was all that users expected this series to have.

But now, the X60 series has got a new device called Vivo X60t. It is the budget variant of the series and will not feature the power-packed camera that the Vivo X60 Pro devices do. One major difference between the Vivo X60t and all the devices in the series that launched before is the processor.

The Vivo X60t is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, while the Vivo X60 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Let’s take a look at all the specifications and price of the Vivo X60t.

Vivo X60t Specifications

The Vivo X60t comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen. The display of the device is HDR10+ certified and offers an aspect ratio of 19:8:9. It will come running on the OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It features a triple-camera setup at the rear, which houses a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP tertiary sensor. The Vivo X60t features a 32MP sensor at the front for video calling and selfies.

It packs a 4300mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

Vivo X60t Price

The Vivo X60t has launched in a single RAM and storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For the same, it is priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 39,000). The device will be available in two colour options – Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue. It is already available for sale in local offline stores of Vivo in China.

India launch for the device remains a mystery at the moment.