Nokia C20 Plus Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

At the beginning of this year, Nokia expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of mid-range and budget segment smartphones. Nokia introduced the C series handsets that include the Nokia C10 and the C20. It seems that the company is now planning to launch more devices in the C-series in the global market. According to the reports, Nokia is gearing up to unveil the C20 Plus, and ahead of the launch, the handset has also appeared on the Geekbench website. The listing does reveal some of the vital information about the handset, including the processor and software details. Let’s take a closer look at the Geekbench listing of the upcoming Nokia C20 Plus.

Nokia C20 Plus Geekbench Listing

It seems that HMD Global is soon going to take off the wraps from the Nokia C20 Plus. Today the handset has surfaced on the Geekbench certification website revealing some major specifications. According to the listing, the upcoming Nokia smartphone might ship with an octa-core Unisoc processor codenamed Sirius. The handset is said to be backed by 3GB RAM as per the document. On the software front, the Nokia C20 Plus is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box.

Further, the listing revealed that the Nokia C20 Plus has managed to score 126 points in the single-core test and 476 points in the multi-core test. Looking at the score, we can safely expect that the handset might fall in the budget segment.

Going with the previous leaks, the Nokia C20 Plus is tipped to launch with a dual-camera setup placed at the top centre of the rear panel. The circular camera module of the device is said to feature the camera sensors and an LED flash. Reports also claimed that the Nokia C20 Plus would pack a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood to deliver a better battery life. The handset is also tipped to have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Do note that all the information about the upcoming Nokia C20 Plus smartphone is yet to be confirmed by the company. We can expect some more information about the handset moving forward. It’s advisable to take this piece of information with a grain of salt and wait for the official announcement.