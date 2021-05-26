Reliance Jio and Itel Bring New Smartphone Offer For Users

Reliance Jio has time and again partnered with smartphone manufacturers to roll out recharge and discount offers for the users. The telco has now partnered with Itel to provide one such similar offer to its users. Under the offer, users will be able to purchase the Itel A23 Pro for a discounted price and, along with that, will also be eligible to receive recharge benefits worth Rs 3,000.

Reliance Jio Itel A23 Pro Offer

Users who purchase the Itel A23 Pro from MyJio Stores, Reliance Digital Stores, and the online website of Reliance Digital will be able to get the smartphone at Rs 3,899 instead of its original MRP of Rs 4,999.

It is a feature phone that aims to help people looking for an affordable way to upgrade to 4G services. Along with the discount, users will also be eligible to receive recharge benefits worth Rs 3,000 from Reliance Jio. The Rs 3,000 recharge benefit will come for the users in the form of several vouchers that will be applicable on select recharge coupons worth Rs 249 or more.

The offer will be applicable for both the new and the old users of the telco. The Itel A23 Pro will go on sale in India starting June 1, 2021. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the smartphone.

Itel A23 Pro Specifications

The device will come with a 5-inch display with support for 480*854 pixels resolution. It will have a single camera sensor at the rear with a 2MP lens and a VGA selfie sensor with a soft flash. It will be powered by the UNISOC SC9832E quad-core 1.4 GHz processor coupled with up to 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the internal storage up to 32GB with the help of an external microSD card.

The device will pack a 2,400mAh battery and will run on Android 10 Go Edition out of the box. It will be able to support 4G VoLTE and will further support face unlock, which is quite brilliant for a device of its price.

It will be available for the users in two colours – Sapphire Blue and Lake Blue. As mentioned above, it will be available for Jio users at a special price of Rs 3,899.