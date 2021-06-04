Nokia, Optus Give Australia Its First Integrated 5G Antenna

Australia’s first Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA) has been deployed by Nokia in collaboration with Australian telecom operator Optus. The IPAA has been deployed in Yeerongpilly, Brisbane, with an objective to help ease site-related challenges. Overcoming site-related challenges will accelerate the introduction of 5G services in the country. The newly deployed unit will support all legacy technologies as well as 5G massive MIMO active antenna.

Nokia Collaborated with CommScope to Develop The IPAA Solution

American global network infrastructure provider CommScope developed the IPAA solution in a collaborative effort by Nokia. The solution has allowed telecom operators like Optus to enable 5G in existing sites. It will also enable other operators to upgrade sites to 5G in the coming future. Telecomm Operators will have to replace the existing antennas with similar-sized units that will support 5G enabled antennas.

The IPAA solution by Nokia supports legacy frequency bands as well as the newer 5G bands. The solution will accelerate the rollout of 5G networks by simplifying and easing deployment challenges. These challenges include finding space on towers and rooftops for the installation of antennas.

Finding space on existing towers for the deployment of new massive MIMO active antenna equipment has been a significant barrier for operators in the rollout of 5G networks. Delays in securing permissions for upgrading sites to 5G, potential strengthening of supporting structure and higher rent payments are some of the other barriers that have brought delays in making 5G technology useful.

Committed to Keeping Our Customers Connected to 5G: Optus

Lambo Kanagaratnam, Managing Director of Networks at Optus, has stated that Optus is committed to keeping its customers connected and at the forefront of 5G. By partnering with global technology leaders like Nokia, Optus continues to bring the best global innovations to their customers. He further added that their deployment of 5G networks would be accelerated by the introduction of the IPAA solution in their network infrastructure.

The IPAA Is an Advanced Technical Solution: Nokia

Chief Technology Officer of Australia and New Zealand at Nokia, Rob Joyce, has commented on the IPAA solution by calling it an advanced technical solution to tackle the space problem on towers and rooftops for 5G upgrades. He also explained the simplistic nature of their IPAA technology, in which operators can replace existing antennas with their IPAA solution to upgrade the site and introduce 5G at the same time.