BSNL Now Offering More Data With Rs 499 Plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers some of the most valuable prepaid plans amongst all the operators in the country. The state-run telecom operator has a habit of revising the benefits of its old plans to attract new users and retain existing ones. As per a circular from BSNL Chennai, the telco has rationalised two of its prepaid plans. The two concerned plans are STV 499 and STV 198. The operator will now offer more data with the STV 499, however, BSNL has reduced the benefits of the STV 198. Let’s take a look at the revised benefits of both plans.

BSNL STV 499 After Rationalisation

The BSNL STV 499 used to offer users 1GB of daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with truly unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. In addition to this, the plan used to offer BSNL Tune benefit and Zing benefit. The validity of the plan was 90 days. To compete with the 84 days offerings of Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi), BSNL has revised the data benefits of the plan.

Everything remaining unchanged, BSNL has bumped up the data benefit of the plan from 1GB daily data to 2GB daily data for its users. Meaning, users will now get 180GB of total data with the plan instead of the earlier 90GB.

BSNL STV 198 After Rationalisation

BSNL has also rationalised STV 198. But in a strange turn of events, the operator has reduced the benefits of the plan. Earlier, the plan used to offer users 2GB daily FUP data for 54 days. There was an additional benefit of caller tune changing.

Post the rationalisation of the STV 198, users will get the plan for a reduced validity of 50 days and the caller tune benefit has been replaced with Lokdhun content. Users will still get 2GB of daily data with the plan. Since it is a data-only voucher, users don’t get any voice calling or SMS benefits with the plan. Lokdhun content can be accessed by the users by going to the Google Play Store and installing the BSNL TV application.

These are the two plans which have been rationalised by BSNL recently.