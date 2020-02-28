Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Offer Same Validity as Your Existing Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel is also providing two 4G Data Vouchers of Rs 48 and Rs 98 with 3GB and 6GB data benefit respectively

February 28th, 2020
    Reliance Jio is currently offering four data vouchers to its prepaid subscribers across the country. As the name of the plans itself suggests, they act as data top-ups, meaning a user will get extra data on top of the existing prepaid plan. These Jio 4G Data Vouchers come in really handy to the users who exhaust their daily data limit on a regular basis. Right now, Reliance Jio has Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 4G Data Vouchers on offer and the best part with these add-ons is the validity. Unlike Bharti Airtel which is offering just 28 days with the data add-ons, Reliance Jio’s 4G Data Vouchers ship with the same validity as the user’s existing prepaid plan. Alongside the four mentioned vouchers, the telco even has a standalone data voucher or Rs 251 that comes with 51 days validity.

    Reliance Jio 4G Data Vouchers Start at Rs 11: Everything You Need to Know

    Starting with the Rs 11 data voucher from Reliance Jio, it offers 400MB of 4G data, followed by the Rs 21 voucher with 1GB of data. Then we have the Rs 51 data voucher that comes with 3GB of data, and lastly, there’s the Rs 101 voucher which provides a user 6GB of data.

    Talking about the validity, these vouchers will be valid until your current combo prepaid plan. For example, if you are on a Rs 555 recharge that comes with 1.5GB data per day for 84 days; If you now recharge the Rs 101 4G Data Voucher, Jio will offer additional 6GB of data and the validity of the voucher will also be 84 days. This case applies only to Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 vouchers.

    Bharti Airtel is also providing two 4G Data Vouchers of Rs 48 and Rs 98 with 3GB and 6GB data benefit respectively. However, these plans have a fixed validity of 28 days and there’s no relevance with the unlimited combo plan. If you don’t consume the 6GB data benefit within 28 days, then it will lapse.

    Jio Rs 251 4G Data Voucher Offers 101GB for 51 Days

    Alongside the four 4G data vouchers mentioned above, Reliance Jio also has a standalone voucher of Rs 251 that ships with 2GB data per day for a period of 51 days. No other private telecom operator is providing such data voucher in the industry. State-run BSNL has some data-only plans like Rs 97, Rs 198, Rs 318 and so on offering up to 5GB data per day. BSNL even has an affordable data voucher with 1GB data on offer for just one day.

    While the other four data vouchers from Reliance Jio can only be used on top of any of the unlimited combo plans, the Rs 251 4G Data Voucher can be used as a standalone plan. It will be useful to the users who are not in requirement of voice and SMS services from Reliance Jio.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Laloo

    Rs 11 offer 400MB data whereas IUC top-up voucher of Rs 10 gives 124 IUC minutes to non-Jio mobiles with 1GB free data

    Pratul

    It works only when the plan recharge is more than 349. So if the main plan recharge is of 329 then this is useless.
    Jio has been playing dirty tricks these days. Why would anyone use a data recharge if he/she has a 1.5GB/day of data with minimum 349 recharge.

    Jio has already started loosing customers due to this arm twisted tactics and now it will start bleeding more just wait for BSNL to start full 4G. Jio will reduce the plan rates shortly.

