WWDC has been one of Apple’s most sought after events, wherein the Cupertino based tech giant usually reveals its current-gen software lineup for the specific year. This time, alongside the next version of macOS, iPadOS, iOS and WatchOS, Apple might also announce new MacBook Pro models.

In case you missed it, the last MacBook event was held last year, wherein the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro were equipped with Apple’s M1 chip in place of the older Intel chipsets. Now, a new investor note by Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives has offered information in relation to the iPhone 13 lineup and, more importantly, the new MacBooks.

Apple is supposedly working on a 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Model, both of which have been spotted on a Chinese regulatory database ahead of the rumoured event.

What Does The Investor Note Reveal

The investor note by Ives, accessed by MacRumors states that the rumoured 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by the company’s Apple Silicon. The M1 chip that was announced back in November is reported going to be at the helm of these MacBook Pro models. This disproves Mark Gurman’s predictions which mentioned that the upcoming MacBook Pro models will be powered by processors designed in-house that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips.

The new MacBook Pro models are also expected to make use of a new design, opt out of the controversial Touch bar and bring back key I/O ports like the HDMI port and SD card support, alongside support for MagSafe. In addition to the report, previous leaks in relation to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros have been based on the spotting on a Chinese regulatory database.

The devices have been listed by Apple’s supplier Sunwoda Electronic, which was spotted by MacRumors. The listing hints at the possibility that the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro model makes use of an 8,693mAh /11.45V battery, which is a little bit smaller than the existing one. This could be a result of the change in terms of the design and processor.

Do note that with Apple Silicon, power efficiency is a big benefit, especially Intel processors, and this slight decrease might not impact the battery life on the new model.

The Chinese regulatory database from Sunwoda also lists the 14-inch MacBook Pro, which supposedly has a 6,068mAh battery at 11.47V, which is higher than the 5,103mAh battery present on the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. This could be a result of the new design and the increased space in the chassis.

In case you were wondering, Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021 on Monday, June 7. The keynote speech will commence around 10 am PDT or 10:30 pm IST and will be live-streamed across the world.