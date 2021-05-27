Oppo Launches Worlds First 5G SA-Compatible eSIM

The 5G standalone eSIM-based Oppo Find X3 Pro will allow users to take advantage of the 5G connectivity offered by 5G SA networks

By May 27th, 2021 AT 5:01 PM
    Oppo the popular Chinese smartphone manufacturer on May 27, 2021, launched its first-ever 5G standalone eSIM on its Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G. The smartphone brand has joined hands with eSIM connectivity management firm Thales to launch the technology. The company is known for its wide range of products across the globe. Let’s have a closer look at the newly launched 5G eSIM enabled Find X3 Pro.

    Oppo Find X3 Pro with 5G standalone eSIM Support

    According to Oppo, the 5G standalone eSIM-based Oppo Find X3 Pro will allow users to take advantage of the 5G connectivity offered by 5G SA networks. Moreover, it will allow mobile operators and users to take advantage of the eSIM technology. IANS report suggests that the two companies have collaborated on eSIM server validation, verification, device debugging, development and more.

    Just to let you know an eSIM or embedded SIM comes integrated with the device and the user needn’t have to insert a physical SIM into the device. eSIMs have become popular among smartphones and wearable devices in the last couple of years. The technology has also been introduced to the automobile sector especially in self-driven cars. We have also witnessed the use of eSIMS in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices.

    Further, the report also claimed that the eSIM solution has also been introduced for the Oppo Watch, which is the company’s first smartwatch with built-in cellular connectivity. According to Oppo, in collaboration with Thales the company has made the first smartphone in the world to be equipped with 5G SA-Compatible eSIM.

    Xia Yang, Senior Director of Carrier Product, Oppo claims that the 5G SA networks are being developed across the globe but Oppo has become the first one to equip the Find X3 Pro with 5G SA-Compatible eSIM solution.

    Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications

    The Oppo Find X3 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. According to the company, it’s the first Android phone across the world to feature an end-to-end 10-bit colour management system. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. It packs a massive 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast wired and 30W wireless charging.

    The smartphone features a quad-camera setup with the combination of 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom + 3MP microlens with up to 60x zoom.

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

