Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition Launched: Price, Specs

The newly launched smartphone comes with a new Sky Rock Grey paint job on the rear panel along with a Custom OS theme, and more

By May 15th, 2021 AT 3:34 PM
    Oppo Find X3 Pro

    Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition has finally launched in the company’s home country of China today. The newly launched smartphone comes with a new Sky Rock Grey paint job on the rear panel along with a Custom OS theme and more. With the launch of the Mars Exploration Edition, the company has added the fifth colour option to the Find X3 Pro’s portfolio. Earlier the smartphone was available for sale in Cosmic Mocha, Gloss Black, Blue, and White colour shades. The Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition comes with highlighted features like an AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP camera, Snapdragon 888, a 4500mAh battery, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the smartphone.

    Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition Price

    The Oppo Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition is launched in 16GB RAM and a 512GB storage variant. The handset is available for sale at CYN 6,999 (Approx Rs 79,675) in the home country China. The limited-edition smartphone comes in a custom gift box but offers similar specifications to the Find X3 Pro previous models.

    Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition Specification

    The newly launched Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition comes with a Sky Rock Grey paint job on its rear panel. Besides, the smartphone also arrives with a customizable Mars theme and ships in a limited edition retail box, rest all the specifications are the same as the earlier Find X3 Pro.

    Just to recall, the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition flaunts a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED QHD+ display with a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a punch-hole cutout design for a selfie camera setup. Under the hood, the handset draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. On the security part, the Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock tech.

    The Find X3 Pro Mars Exploration Edition sports a 50MP primary camera accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, 13MP telephoto camera, and a 3MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. The rear camera bump is placed at the top left corner of the panel and also offers a Mars 2021 branding. At the front, the handset offers a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The special edition smartphone ships with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charging.

    Reported By:

    Karan Sharma covers telecom, smartphones, apps, cameras, gadgets, news, and more. Before joining TelecomTalk, Karan has worked for numerous publications. He is a travel enthusiast when is not tinkering with new gadgets or phones. So stay in tune with Karan to get some exciting exclusive and interesting news which matters to you.

