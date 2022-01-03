3GB Prepaid Plans From Airtel, Jio and Vi for Heavy Data Users

The COVID-19 pandemic induced an increase in demand for data among all households. With companies adopting work from home, the requirement for higher data packs has increased. The telecom operators have launched new plans and revised several existing ones considering such demands. The subscribers who are eyeing more data per day can consider opting for the 3GB prepaid plans. Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Reliance Jio have several 3GB data packs offering considerable benefits. Below is a compilation of 3GB prepaid plans with shorter validity ranging from 28 to 56 days.

Airtel 3GB prepaid plans

Airtel 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 699: The subscriber can get 3GB/day data along with unlimited calls and daily 100 SMS under its offering. Post quota, the speed of the data will get reduced to 64 Kbps. Similarly, text messages beyond 100 SMS per day are also chargeable. The plan that comes with a validity of 56 days also offers Amazon Prime membership for 56 days as an OTT benefit. As with most Airtel prepaid plans, it comes with Airtel Thanks App benefits.

Airtel 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 599: If the subscriber is looking for lesser validity, Rs 599 is a considerable choice. The plan provides 3GB/day data with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. One additional benefit that makes this plan exclusive is its access to Disney + Hotstar mobile edition. There is also a free trial to a 30-day Amazon Prime mobile edition along with other Thanks app benefits.

Jio 3GB prepaid plan

Jio 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 601: Jio has a plan at Rs 601, offering subscribers 3GB/day data with an additional 6GB for 28 days. The data is limited to a total of 90GB. Unlimited voice and 100 SMS/day are also offered with the plan. In terms of OTT, the plan provides streaming to a one-year Disney + Hotstar mobile subscription along with its own suite of Jio apps, including Jio TV and Jio Cinema.

There is no 56 days validity plan under the 3GB per day data range for Jio, but if required, the customer can choose the plan at Rs 1199, offering 3GB/day data for 84 days.

Vi 3GB prepaid plans

Vi 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 699: Like Airtel, Vi offers a plan at Rs 699 for its subscribers, offering the same benefits as Airtel. Vi’s flagship data offers – Binge All Night (free internet from 12 am to 6 am), Weekend data rollover, additional 2GB data every month and access to Vi Movies and TV – make the plan better for heavy data users. The validity of the plan is 56 days.

Vi 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 475: The plan is for those looking for 28 days validity. Under the plan, the subscriber can avail of 3GB of data per day, 100 text messages per day and truly unlimited calls. The plan also comprises all Vi flagship data offers like that of the Vi Rs 699 plan.

Vi 3GB prepaid plan at Rs 501: The VI 3GB plan at Rs 501 differs in terms of access to Disney + Hotstar mobile edition. The plan that comes with 28 days validity has the similar call, data and text message benefits as other plans – 3GB data/day, 100 SMS/day and unlimited call, along with Vi flagship data offers.