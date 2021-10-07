Airtel, Vi Prepaid Plans That Are Perfect for All Users

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are the two private telecom operators in India after Reliance Jio. Both the telecom operators will enjoy extra attention after the network outage of Jio. Jio customers will be bummed about the fact that their plan’s validity is wasted on a network outage. While the networks of Jio are back for some people, there will be so many agitated customers. So if you are considering changing your primary SIM card from Jio to Vi or Airtel, then here are the unlimited plans from both the telcos that you can subscribe to.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans You Can Subscribe to

Vodafone Idea prepaid plans you can subscribe to for testing the telco’s networks are - Rs 249 plan, Rs 449 plan, and Rs 599 plan. The Rs 249 and Rs 599 plans offer users 1.5GB daily data with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 449 plan offers 4GB of daily data since it comes with the double data offer along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 249, Rs 599, and Rs 449 plans come with 28 days, 84 days, and 56 days of validity. All three plans come with the weekend data rollover and binge all night offer. There is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans You Can Subscribe to

Bharti Airtel offers prepaid plans you can subscribe to if you are not feeling all love towards Jio’s networks. The Rs 249, Rs 449 and Rs 598 plans from the telco are worth looking at. All three plans come with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and Airtel Thanks benefits.

The Rs 249 plan carries a validity of 28 days and offers users 1.5GB of daily data while the Rs 449 and Rs 598 plans offer 2GB daily data and 1.5GB daily data for 56 days and 84 days, respectively. The Airtel Thanks benefits include OTT benefits such as Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, a free one month trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, and more.

There are Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) prepaid plans as well that you can look into. But these plans are not going to benefit you a lot since they are not backed by PAN-India 4G networks.

But Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea prepaid plans are backed by 4G networks and thus they are a far better choice for consumers who are looking to shift from Jio to another network.