Reliance Jio is offering two days of free unlimited plan to users across India. This service has been extended to the users who have been affected by the network outage that happened yesterday. This way, people can get back the lost time on the network of the company. Reliance Jio, in a message, said that its top priority is to provide a seamless service experience to the users. The message received by one of the TelecomTalk users said that some users in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh faced some network issues. But this is actually not true since users in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and more places have complained about such issues.

2 Days of Complimentary Service Added by Jio for Users

Jio users will not get two days of complimentary service. This is Jio’s way of compensating for the loss of network services for users yesterday. The two days of complimentary service has been added to the unlimited plans of the users automatically. Users don’t need to go to the My Jio app manually and do it.

So now the new expiry date of your unlimited plan from Jio will be extended by two days. It will offer the same benefits as your current plan.

There’s still no reason available from Jio about what was the reason behind the network outage. The network services came back around after almost 10 or 11 hours later for most of the users. If you were affected by the network outage as well, you will receive two days of complimentary service from the company.

Reliance Jio should ideally also issue a statement about what went wrong with the networks. There’s one thing for sure, a lot of people will be agitated about what had happened yesterday. That might be a good thing for Airtel and Vodafone Idea.