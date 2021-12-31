South Korean tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 series, in January 2022. There have been leaks in the past about the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup that consists of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models. Now a recent report from 91mobiles has provided information on the base model of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra. According to the report, industry sources have provided leaked renders of the devices giving information on the overall look of the device and colour options.

Design Details of the Devices

Leaked renders have given details on the design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 suggesting that the device will come featuring a centrally-aligned single punch-hole selfie camera and a flat display. Galaxy S22 will also feature a power button and the volume keys on the right side of the device and only three antenna lines on the left side. On the rear side of the device, Galaxy S22 will feature a triple rear camera setup and the company’s logo. The handset is expected to be available in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants.

Talking about Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, the premium device of the series is tipped to feature Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options. The ultra-model will also have support for an S-pen and for every colour variant will have an S-Pen coated with colours of a similar palette. The renders suggest that the device will have a quadruple-camera setup on the back and a power button along with a volume button on the right.

Specifications for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Earlier, leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra model have already surfaced. The images suggest that the device will have a curved edge, hole punched display. A quad rear camera setup can also be seen in the image of the device and it is also rumoured that the device will have a devoted space for an S Pen that used to come with the extinct Note Series by Samsung. It has also already been reported that Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP primary sensor along with an additional 12MP sensor along with two 10MP cameras.