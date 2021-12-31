Realme 9 Pro Supposedly Spotted at Multiple Certification Sites Including BIS

Realme is planning to launch its next flagship Realme 9 Pro soon and the device has been ostensibly spotted at several certification websites suggesting that the launch of the handset could be just around the corner. Apparently, the handset was spotted at Thailand’s National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Indonesian Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) website. In addition to this, there has been a spotting of the device at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website which hints at the launch of Realme 9 Pro in India as well. Realme 9 Pro constitutes the Realme 9 Series of smartphones that will be launched by the company during the first quarter of 2022.

Details on Realme 9 Pro

According to a report from MySmartPrice, a device was spotted at NBTC, EEC and TKDN claimed to be a Realme smartphone with a model number RMX3472. It is being speculated that the device is a successor for Realme 8 Pro – Realme 9 Pro. That being said it is also speculated that the smartphone with model number RMX3472 could be a 4G LTE device suggesting that it could be a C series smartphone from the company as Realme 9 Pro is expected to be a 5G handset.

Moreover, the report from MySmartPrice has also stated that the device from Realme spotted at the above-mentioned sites was also spotted at the BIS website with a model number RMX3471 instead of RMX3472 hinting at the Indian launch of the smartphone. Realme 9 Pro is going to be a part of the Realme 9 Series and other devices in the lineup are expected to be Realme 9, Realme 9i, and Realme 9 Pro+/ Max and it is being speculated that the devices will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Previously Realme 9 Pro+ was also spotted at Bluetooth SIG platform and also received BIS certification. The model number of the device was RMX3393. According to the listing on Bluetooth SIG, the device will feature Bluetooth v5.2. Additionally, it is also expected that the device will come with a 50MP primary camera at the back and a 16MP selfie shooter.