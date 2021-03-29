Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India, Company Confirms

Realme is adding 5G variants soon to the Realme 8 series in India, CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed. The Realme 8 series was launched a week ago, on March 24. And now, the company has confirmed that they are working on 5G variants for the same. The 5G models are expected to come with an upgraded list of specifications. Apart from the company’s confirmation, the Realme 8 5G has also surfaced on Thailand’s NTBC website, hinting at an imminent launch. The phone is listed with model number RMX3241, which is different from the 4G-enabled Realme 8 that has an RMX3085 model number And so, the news can definitely be taken with a pinch of salt.

Realme India and Europe CEO confirmed that the company is in the final stage of testing the 5G variants of the Realme 8 series and will launch them soon. Although the details regarding the devices, as to which processor they will sport, or the exact date of launch is still unknown to us, but a phone with the similar model number RMX3242 has reportedly received certification in India’s BIS as well, suggesting the new model could soon make its debut in the country.

Realme 8 4G: Specifications and Features

The Realme 8 debuted with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (1080*2400 pixels) AMOLED display and has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with the Mali-G76 MC4 GPU, along with up to 8GB of RAM and standard 128GB of storage with expandable storage via a microSD card.

It also features a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, an 8MP monochrome sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for capturing selfies. It runs on Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top.

All of this is backed by a 5000mAh battery, with support for 30W Dart Charge technology. All of these specifications are packed in Realme 8 at a price of Rs 14,999. The Realme 8 Pro sports similar specs, but has Snapdragon 720G SoC, 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charge support and also rocks a 108MP primary sensor on the back.