Excitel Broadband Plans that Jio, Airtel and BSNL Don’t Offer

Excitel is the only broadband service provider amongst Jio, Airtel, and BSNL to offer a 4 months plan with truly unlimited data

By March 29th, 2021 AT 7:02 AM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Excitel is truly a unique broadband company. This is because the internet service provider (ISP) is offering broadband plans to users with unique benefits and at unique prices. The company is focusing on reaching as many cities of India as possible at a rapid pace to avail affordable broadband plans to the citizens of India.

    If you are not an Excitel broadband customer yet, or are already one but don’t know about its unique offers, you should know that the company offers plans with a plethora of validity options. This includes plans with 4 months validity.

    It is worth noting that three of the biggest ISPs in India; JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL do not offer a broadband plan with 4 months validity. This helps Excitel create a unique space for itself in the market. Let’s take a look at what each of the four months broadband plans from Excitel brings for the customers.

    Excitel Broadband 100, 200, and 300 Mbps Broadband Plans With 4 Months Validity

    Excitel offers its fiber broadband plans in three different speed options – 100, 200, and 300 Mbps. Each of these plans is available for the users in four months validity periods.

    Do note that all the prices in this article are exclusive of taxes.

    The 100 Mbps broadband plan from Excitel with a validity of four months will cost users Rs 508 per month (Rs 2,032 total cost). The same plan would cost Rs 699 per month if the users purchase it for only one month. So with the four months plan, users are approximately saving Rs 200 per month equating to total savings of Rs 800 in four months.

    Coming to the 200 Mbps plan, it will cost users Rs 572 per month if they purchase it for 4 months (one-time payment of Rs 2,288). The monthly cost of the same plan is Rs 799 meaning users here save approximately Rs 230 per month equating to total savings of Rs 920 in four months.

    Lastly, the 300 Mbps plan with 4 months validity from Excitel is available for a cost of Rs 636 per month (one-time payment of Rs 2,544). Its monthly cost is Rs 899 meaning, users are approximately saving Rs 260 per month (Rs 1,040 in total) by going for a four months plan.

    Users get truly unlimited data with the plans meaning there is no odd fair usage policy (FUP) limit to restrict the experience of a seamless internet connection for you. On top of this, Excitel provides users with ONU devices for their connections but after charging them a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

