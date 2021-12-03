Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site Ahead of India Launch

Xiaomi 11T Pro, which was unveiled in Europe a few months ago, may launch in India soon. The smartphone model is listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with model number 2107113I. Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the phone on the site along with two other model numbers 2107113R and 2107113G. 2107113I with the last indication “I” is likely the Indian variant.

The successor to Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, was earlier spotted on Google Play Console, Google Supported Devices list and IMEI database. In Europe, the model was launched along with its non-Pro variant Xiaomi 11T.

Xiaomi 11T Pro features

If to go with the features released in the European market, Xiaomi 11T Pro will feature 6.67 inches of AMOLED true colour display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, this high-end smartphone will house an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. There could be three versions – an 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage, an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Xiaomi 11T Pro also comprises a triple camera setup at the rear-end with a 108 MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide and a tele-macro shooter. This Xiaomi handset will have a 16 MP camera at the front for selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will run on a 5000mAh battery with 120W Hypercharge fast charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is likely to be priced in the premium segment by its European pricing. The smartphone is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 56,400 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs 60,700 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Rs 65,000 for the 12GB + 256GB storage option.

Meanwhile, in another leak, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi is said to be launching Redmi 10 Prime in India. With the festive season around the corner, smartphone brands are on a launching spree enticing the consumers with a gamut of options to choose from.