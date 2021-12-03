ACT SmartFiber Technology Applicable to all Broadband Plans for No Additional Cost

India’s one of the leading broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet has launched a new ACT SmartFiber Technology which is a revolutionary broadband service and is paved to become a pinnacle in the industry. The new ACT SmartFiber Technology will focus on providing a truly smart internet experience to its users whether it is for streaming, work-from-home, online classes, or anything else. This new technology has been designed by combining the company’s technical expertise along with traffic patterns mapping and consumer usage knowledge. Moreover, this service will be applicable to all the existing broadband plans and will be available to users at no additional cost.

Key Features of ACT SmartFiber Technology

ACT Fibernet currently has over 2 million users and has been providing internet services for more than two decades. ACT Fibernet has continuously worked on enhancing its traffic flows, data centers, last-mile connectivity, and in-home experience which makes the newly launched ACT SmartFiber Technology a combination of intelligence and technology that optimizes the performance real-time and is optimized for speed, streaming, video calling, and gaming usages to provide exceptional internet use.

The CEO of Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd, Bala Malladi said in a statement that customers’ demand for home internet has increased substantially as there has been an increased usage of data at home with multiple devices connected at once. ACT SmartFiber Technology has been designed to ensure an incredible internet experience through optimizing real-time network performances.

A recent press release by the company has also provided key features of the newly rolled out ACT SmartFiber Technology. The latest technology will have virtual dedicated speed lanes which will connect user homes to data centres and will ensure 100% plan speed regardless of the peak hour and size of usage on the network.

Moreover, the new technology has been optimized for ultra-stability with low latency and jitters ensuring a seamless video conference experience as well as through smart caching, peering and other robust traffic routing technologies, it ensures optimum video streaming quality. Additionally, ACT SmartWifi which is powered by Wi-Fi6 routers will ensure seamless connectivity and increased speeds of up to 38% by optimizing bandwidth according to the usage.

Lastly, ACT Fibernet provides state-of-art security on the networks as it partners up with various global partners and implements best-in-class tools. ACT Fibernet has already been recognized as the best and most reliable service in the cities of Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai as per Inmobi Pulse research conducted in April-May 21.

