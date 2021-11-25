Satcom to Let People In Unconnected Areas Access Internet



Satcom aka satellite communications could become a potentially beneficial tool to provide internet connectivity in the areas that remain unconnected so far all over the country, claimed the chairman of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), PD Vaghela. Satcom is touted to be the next big connectivity solution industry wherein almost 75% of the rural regions across the country which do not have access to broadband and are not connected with cellular or fibre connectivity, will get access to internet services.

Satcom To Connect Everyone To The Internet

While addressing delegates at the webinar hosted by the Broadband India Forum (BIF), the TRAI chairman stated that satcom can help us reach even the corners of the country and people who are excluded from internet connectivity. It includes those who are in tough terrain and in forests, hills and islands. Also, the satcom systems are ubiquitous and offer telecom connectivity in addition to the internet in these areas that are inaccessible.

Satcom will bring improvements to the connectivity in remote regions where it is not feasible to deploy a terrestrial network, he added. Contrary to the belief, the terrestrial and satcom connectivity might combat against one another, said the top government official. Both the technologies go hand-in-hand to help achieve the ‘Broadband for All’ and ‘Digital India’ objectives.

Furthermore, he stressed that the industry and academia have to work together to develop the satcom ecosystem in the country. Also, it was added that regulators have to come forward to support the ecosystem that will let the country become a leader in satellite communications.

However, the satcom capabilities are yet to be fully exploited in India and it is time to come out with an ecosystem that will let India become a major player in satellite communications, Vaghela.

Besides this, a TRAI official noted that there is more room for improvements in the process of approval for satellite communication-related aspects. Previously, TRAI has taken numerous initiatives for the Indian satcom industry and invited stakeholders’ views to know if there is a separate licensing framework required to set up the earth station gateways for satellites. TRAI’s latest consultation paper comes at a time when Starlink and OneWeb are in plans to bring their high-speed satellite services in the country.